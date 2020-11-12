Sun TV Q2 net down 5.6% to Rs 346 cr even as subscription revenues rise 14%

(Sun TV's) profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 declined 5.62 per cent to Rs 345.91 crore, from Rs.366.51 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenues for the quarter stood at Rs 756.16 crore as against Rs 773.93 crore in the year-ago period. Total income for the quarter was Rs 807.71 crore as against Rs 846.07 crore a year ago. Subscription revenues for the quarter were up 14 per cent at Rs 427.04 crore from Rs 375.65 crore for the corresponding quarter ended September 2019.

EBITDA for the quarter was higher by 7.10 per cent at Rsm 502.03 crore from Rs 468.74 crore a year ago.