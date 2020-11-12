Sun TV Q2 net down 5.6% to Rs 346 cr even as subscription revenues rise 14%

-
ALSO READ
Sun TV zooms 10% post June quarter earnings; Nomura maintains 'Buy'
Sun TV Network's Q4 PBT dips 27.5%; subscription revenues rise 25%
Revenues are close to 75% of pre-coronavirus levels, says Sun TV
Sun TV pre-tax profit drops by 40% to Rs 352 cr in Q1, revenue at Rs.606 cr
Revenue drop partly offset by growth in subscription income: Sun TV Network
-
Sun TV Network (Sun TV's) profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 declined 5.62 per cent to Rs 345.91 crore, from Rs.366.51 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Revenues for the quarter stood at Rs 756.16 crore as against Rs 773.93 crore in the year-ago period. Total income for the quarter was Rs 807.71 crore as against Rs 846.07 crore a year ago. Subscription revenues for the quarter were up 14 per cent at Rs 427.04 crore from Rs 375.65 crore for the corresponding quarter ended September 2019.
EBITDA for the quarter was higher by 7.10 per cent at Rsm 502.03 crore from Rs 468.74 crore a year ago.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU