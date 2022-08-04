JUST IN
Q1 report card: IndiGo revenue soars 328% to Rs 12,855 crore; loss narrows
Business Standard

Supply chain, margin woes for Siemens, but strong order flow a positive

Global headwinds may weigh on the sector and company's prospects; strong order flow is a positive though

Devangshu Datta 

The logo of German industrial group Siemens is seen in Zurich, Switzerland
The consolidated revenue was around Rs 4,258 crore, up 8 per cent on the quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis and up 45 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

The market had a negative response to engineering major Siemens Limited’s third-quarter results (this is Q3 for Siemens which has a September year-ending). The electrical engineering / capital goods major has clearly been badly affected by supply chain issues and margins have been hit by inflation. The management guidance was notably cautious with a lot of focus on risks in the near-future pointing at “Global headwinds impacting (future) demand”.

First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 00:45 IST

