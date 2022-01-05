Supply chain visibility player FourKites looks to expand presence in India

visibility technology major FourKites said that the company is looking for a massive expansion drive in India and is set to hire over 100 engineers in the country across various segments.

The company is credited to have tracked 2.5 million global shipments daily in 2021 and boasted of ties with 50 per cent of the fortune 500 giants during the year. "We are looking to expand our presence by hiring more people in India. We are also trying to bring in our global expertise in the yard and appointment management also to India," said Rashi Jain, managing director of Fourkites India. In India, the company is present mainly in third-party logistics and consumer packaged goods. It is looking to expand to other segments like food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, retail, oil and gas, and manufacturing.

FourKites Chief Product Officer Priya Rajagopalan said that global logistics issues like port congestion, vessel delays, the global container shortage and port shutdowns last year proved to be an opportunity for a visibility technology player like FourKites. In 2021, the company saw triple-digit growth in total shipments and also expanded its carrier network and real-time visibility to more than 2,800 ports and 2.5 million facilities worldwide. FourKites, having its technology powerhouse in Chennai, said that it will be looking at hiring technology professionals from top institutes in the southern region. The company reportedly has around 250 engineers in India and will be adding professionals with various skill sets including front end, OCR, backend, NLP, AI and DevOps.