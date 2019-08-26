Supreme Court clears way for ED probe in Amrapali group case

The Supreme Court on Monday cleared the decks for a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi police in the alleged money laundering of homebuyers’ money by directors of group. The apex court had asked the special forensic auditors of the company to share a copy of their report with both ED and EOW.

A two-judge bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit also asked the audit report to be given to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) so that it could take appropriate action against the auditors of the company for siphoning off over Rs 3,000 crore of homebuyers' money.

The top court has also directed the registry to release nearly Rs 7 crore to the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) so that it could start working on the stalled projects of the debt-laden real estate group. A nodal cell, comprising officials from Noida and Greater Noida authorities will also be set up to issue completion certificate to homebuyers.

One official each, not below the rank of deputy general manager, from both the authorities, shall be deputed to co-ordinate on the affairs of the group, with the court-appointed receiver, senior advocate R Venkataramani. The Supreme Court will next hear the matter on September 11.

On July 23, the apex court had in its judgment cancelled the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act registration of group for defrauding homebuyers, diverting their money and failing to complete projects on time. At that time, the two-judge bench had also directed Noida and Greater Noida authorities "to execute the tripartite agreement within one month concerning the projects where homebuyers are residing and issue completion certificate".

The top court had also slammed the banks, as well as Noida and Greater Noida authorities, and said that while the debt-laden had diverted funds meant for the projects, the officials had "acted as a mute spectator".

During the last hearing on August 12, the apex court had warned officials from Noida and Greater Noida that they should immediately start registration of the homebuyers of projects, failing which the officers could be sent to jail. Observing that the court was not merely a "paper tiger", a two-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said that there should be no delay on part of the authorities in handing over the possession of flats.

Earlier in July, the ED had filed a criminal case of money laundering against embattled real estate major and its promoters. ED's zonal office in Lucknow had filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) early this month after taking cognisance of at least 16 FIRs registered against the group by the Noida Police.