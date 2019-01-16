JUST IN
Business Standard

Supreme Court reserves judgment on plea challenging validity of IBC

A two-judge Bench was hearing the petitions moved by several operational creditors alleging discrim­inatory treatment given to a certain class of operational creditors

BS Reporter 

Supreme Court
A general view of the Supreme Court after the Ayodhya hearing was rescheduled to January 29. Photo: Aashish Aryan

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment in petitions moved by opera­tional creditors challenging the validity of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). A two-judge Bench of Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice Navin Sinha was hearing the petitions moved by several operational creditors alleging discrim­inatory treatment given to a certain class of operational creditors and that IBC was unfair as it was protecting the rights of only financial creditors.
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 01:08 IST

