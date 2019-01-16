Supreme Court reserves judgment on plea challenging validity of IBC

-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment in petitions moved by operational creditors challenging the validity of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). A two-judge Bench of Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice Navin Sinha was hearing the petitions moved by several operational creditors alleging discriminatory treatment given to a certain class of operational creditors and that IBC was unfair as it was protecting the rights of only financial creditors.
