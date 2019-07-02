Supreme Court upholds Adani Power's decision to terminate PPA with GUVNL

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that Mundra Limited was right in terminating the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) it had signed with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) as it could not get coal supply on time from the Naini coal block of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC).

This could set a precedent for power which could not commission full capacity or suffered losses due to insufficient coal supply. The top court also allowed the company, compensatory tariff for the power it had alternatively supplied to Gujarat from its Korba power project in Chhattisgarh.

Adani Power scrips jumped by 7.55 per cent on Tuesday following the court's decision.

The compensatory tariff to will have to be decided by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) within three months from the date the company approaches it. GUVNL will then have to make the payment to Adani Power within three months from the date CERC decides on the compensation, a three-judge bench of the top court said.

The case dates back to 2010 when the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC) held that Adani Power Mundra had illegally terminated a PPA signed between the company and GUVNL. The decision of the GERC was later upheld by the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity.

Adani’s contention was that GMDC did not develop the Naini coal block. The coal block allocated to the state-owned agency by the union ministry of coal was deallocated in 2014. GMDC which was supposed to construct a power plant near the coal mine decided to transport coal to Gujarat for two power units of Adani Power and Torrent Power.

Adani Power, in 2007, signed a PPA with GUVNL for supply of 1000 MW power at the rate of Rs. 2.35/unit from its power project located at Korba, Chhatisgarh, based on supply of coal from the Naini block. GMDC had agreed to supply 4 million tonnes of coal to Adani Power.

Later in 2007, Adani informed GUVNL that it would supply power from its Mundra power project in Gujarat instead of Chattisgarh as GMDC was running behind the coal production schedule. However, despite repeated reminders from Adani Power to the Gujarat government, GUVNL and GMDC, the coal supply did not start, owing to which the PPA signed between the company and the discom was terminated. While Adani Power contested that the PPA for supply of power was based on the assurance given by GMDC, GUVNL held that it should have supplied power irrespective of whether the company got coal or not.

The top court however observed, “In order to do economic justice, on the principle of business efficacy, the appellant would be entitled for adjustment of cost of the project and would also be entitled to the interest on the expenditure incurred by it for completion of the project. The expenditure towards running of the project after obtaining the coal from the open market would also be required to be taken into consideration.”

Adani Power Mundra would also be entitled to interest on the delay of payment after it receives payment upon determination of the rate which would be determined by the CERC, SC said.