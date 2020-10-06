Sustainability of strong September quarter show crucial for Coal India

The 31 per cent growth in dispatches for September quarter should have given the Coal India's investors a good reason to cheer. But, it has failed to lift sentiment for the stock, which has been on a downtrend for the last one year, and had hit a 52-week low on September 30.

Although it gained more than a per cent on Monday, it is down 1.6 per cent on Tuesday. So, what is worrying the Street? The strong growth in September dispatches brings some relief to the Coal India (CIL), which has seen continuous pressure on sales during the current year impacted by the pandemic. However, ...