SUV Urus attracts 75% first-time Lamborghini buyers in India: Country head

The super luxury sports utility vehicle (SUV) Urus is attracting 75 per cent of first time customers in India for Lamborghini, said country head Sharad Agarwal on Thursday.

Changing demographics and geographic dynamics have been contributing to the super luxury car maker's growth in India, said Agarwal. As compared to 3-4 years ago when primarily sold in metros, today tier-1 and tier-2 cities contribute more than 20 per cent to its sales.

"It is not just speed, but Indian customers are also seeking an emotional experience with As against earlier when third or fourth generation entrepreneurs used to predominantly buy in India, now gradually first generation entrepreneurs and women buyers are also emerging. For instance, more women are buying our Urus model which now contributes more than 50 per cent of our sales in India," said Agarwal on the sidelines of the launch of the company's latest Huracán EVO rear wheel drive (RWD) variant in Gujarat.

With non-metro markets growing in contribution to its sales, Lamborghini for the first time chose Ahmedabad as one of the markets to launch the latest Huracán EVO RWD. Unlike the previous variant Huracán EVO all wheel drive, which was technology heavy, the RWD variant is more mechanical in nature.

"As the driver, you exercise greater control over the car to form a unique and intimate bond: Rewind to Rear-Wheel Drive means a return to the origins of mechanical purity, the true essence of a Lamborghini. The Huracán EVO RWD embodies the most high-tech return to these origins, and it is dedicated to those who know they cannot do without technology but embrace the thrill of driving and the joy it can offer," Agarwal said.

According to Agarwal, newer model and variant launches, coupled with customer experience creation have been driving the company's growth in India. As against 26 cars sold in 2017, the company's sales shot up to 45 in 2018 on the back of launch of Urus super SUV model before ending calendar year 2019 with 52 units. With variants of Huracán, Aventador and Urus models, clocked a growth of 15 per cent in 2019 at a time when the super luxury car industry declined overall in sales.

Meanwhile, commenting on the outlook for calendar year 2020, Agarwal said, "We are cautiously positive for 2020. We are having positive conversations in the first two months of the year but cannot say if the market will grow aggressively or not. But sales in 2020 will be more than 2019."