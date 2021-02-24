Suzuki Motor chairman Osamu Suzuki to retire, become senior adviser

-
ALSO READ
Suzuki Motor forecasts full-year operating profit to shrink by a quarter
Maruti Suzuki posts 2% YoY growth in Q2 profit at Rs 1,420 crore
Maruti Suzuki India posts 11% rise in production to 123,769 units in August
Maruti Suzuki posts 26% rise in Q3 profit at Rs 1,997 crore; revenue up 13%
Maruti Suzuki Q3 results preview: Analysts see up to 30% YoY growth in PAT
-
Suzuki Motor Corp said on Wednesday that its 91-year old chairman, Osamu Suzuki, is retiring in June.
"The corporate management direction toward 2030 and 2050 was defined. Therefore, with the expiration of the current term of office, Suzuki will retire," the automaker said in a statement.
The chairman will be appointed as senior adviser upon retirement, it said.
Japan's fourth-biggest automaker earlier said it was announcing a management plan later in the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU