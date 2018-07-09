Suzuki Motorcycles launches 2018 edition Gixxer SP, Gixxer SF SP: Know more

Suzuki India on July 9 introduced the 2018 series Gixxer SP with anti-lock braking system and the Gixxer SF SP with fuel injection and ABS. The Gixxer SF and SP 2018-series variants also get the new gold and black colour combination and SP 2018 emblem with new graphics on the front cowl and the fuel-tank that add to the overall appeal of the variants.

Both the Gixxer and the Gixxer SF series are powered by the 155cc engine with Suzuki's Eco Performance (SEP) technology. The engine churns out 14.8PS of peak power at 8,000 RPM and 14NM of torque at 6,000 RPM. The engine is mated with 5-speed – one down and four up –transmission.

The Gixxer SF SP 2018-series variants will be available in across Suzuki dealerships soon. The Gixxer SP (with ABS) is priced at Rs 87,250 (ex-showroom, Delhi), whereas the Gixxer SF SP with FI and ABS is priced at Rs 100,630 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

"Since its launch in India in 2014, the Gixxer brand has metamorphosed into a synonym that embodies Suzuki’s attributes of quality, styling and performance. It is a true reflection of our DNA in developing performance motorcycles of superior quality; and backed by cutting-edge technology. It is our constant effort to reinvigorate the Gixxer portfolio with new freshness and value. We are confident that with the new 2018 special edition series, this exciting ride is set to continue," said Sajeev Rajasekharan, Executive Vice President, Suzuki India.