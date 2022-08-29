Swiggy Instamart delivered 50 mn egg, 30 mn milk orders in past two years

Food aggregator Swiggy’s quick commerce grocery business Instamart delivered over 50 million orders of and over 30 million orders of in the past two years, said the company in a statement.

According to a report by Swiggy, based on orders placed between June 2021 and June 2022, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai placed an average of six million egg orders in the past year.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad ordered the maximum number of for breakfast, while customers from Mumbai, Jaipur and Coimbatore ordered the most during dinner. For milk, Mumbai and Bengaluru recorded the most orders for breakfast, while Delhi, Jaipur and Coimbatore made the maximum number of orders at dinner time, said the report.

According to the report, 62,000 tonnes of fruits and vegetables were ordered on Instamart during the past year. This is the weight of about 15,500 Asian elephants, said. Onions, potatoes and cauliflowers were the top three vegetables sold. The quick commerce business also recorded a 58x increase in the sale of organic produce, with Bengaluru topping the list with orders of over 1,200 tonnes. Hyderabad and Bengaluru jointly ordered over 290 tonnes of green chilies in the past year, the report stated.

Kiwis, crispy green apples, imported green pears, imported avocados and dragon fruits were the top five best selling exotic fruits in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, while Hyderabad made close to 27,000 orders of fresh juice between April and June, the report said.

Orders for ice cream jumped by over 42 per cent between April and June. In addition, over 5.6 million packets of instant noodles were delivered. Most of these orders were from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Chennai, the report stated.

Apart from food, Instamart recorded over 200,000 orders for cleaning products such as bathroom cleaners, scrub pads, drain cleaners, etc, reported . Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Chennai also recorded orders of close to 2 million sanitary napkins, menstrual cups and tampons and 45,000 boxes of band-aids.

Instamart has been used by close to nine million users in 25 cities since inception in 2020. The number of orders has increased 16-fold in the past year. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Chennai placed the bulk of these orders. Among non-metro cities, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad are likely to drive the next phase of growth, the company said in a statement.