Swiggy's Access programme to offer cloud kitchen for faster services

You may soon have a delivery-only food option from some of the well-known restaurants not present in your city. Here’s how: Swiggy is expanding its cloud kitchen, which enables restaurants to start delivery-only operations in a city. The firm plans to help partners ramp up inter-city expansions. “We spoke to Delhi consumers… they do not get quality South Indian food.

There are leading restaurants in other cities waiting to expand. Our Access cloud kitchen is an option to do that,” Vishal Bhatia, CEO (new supply) at Swiggy, said. Access is a delivery-only ...