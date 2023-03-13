Ayurveda firm TAC raises Rs 100 cr in funding for business expansion

-
ALSO READ
Highlights: Google unveils Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet & more
Apple Watch Series 8 review: Iterative upgrade with temperature sensor
Samsung to unveil flagship Galaxy devices at Unpacked event today: Details
VC funding in India down 30 per cent in 2022: Venture Intelligence
Kotak Mahindra Bank added to FTSE index nine years after being removed
-
TAC, an Ayurveda products firm, has raised Rs 100 crore in a funding round led by Sixth Sense Ventures and participation from actress Kajal Agarwal, start-up founders, and venture debt funds.
TAC, or the Ayurveda Co, said its business grew more than 300 per cent in the last 10 months, helped by retail stores and online channels. "This Series A funding is a significant milestone for TAC and will enable the company to further its mission of bringing Ayurvedic wellness to a wider audience," said Shreedha Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer, of the firm
The company will use the funding for manufacturing, research and development, and expanding its offline presence. TAC plans to integrate and automate its personalized skin, hair and wellness products manufacturing.
"TAC enjoys a robust online community with Ayurveda at the heart of it. At the cusp of aspiration, affordability and accessibility, within six months, TAC has shown stellar retail seeding, expansion & growth pan India," said the company’s founder Param Bhargava.
TAC said it has formed a strategic partnership with Make a Difference (M.A.D) a not-for-profit organisation, to fund the education and empowerment of underprivileged girls in India.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 19:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU