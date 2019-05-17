Tamil Nadu trader' bodies again plan to boycott Pepsi and Coca-Cola

-
The trader’ bodies in Tamil Nadu are again planning to boycott Pepsi and Coca-Cola, asking its members to replace them with local drinks and packaged products. They had earlier announced a boycott against these multinational companies (MNCs) in 2017. But the MNCs overcame that and continued to sell their products throughout the state.
Leaders of the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu and the Federation of Tamil Nadu Traders' Association say the products from the MNCs are becoming a threat to the Indian traders. PepsiCo and Coca-Cola refused to comment on the move.
The soft drink market in Tamil Nadu is around 500,000 crates per day, with each crate having 24 bottles, and almost 80 per cent of it is by PepsiCo and Coca-Cola, say sources.
