Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q3 net almost doubles to Rs 181 cr on robust NII

-
ALSO READ
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank H1 profit up 60% to Rs 242 cr, GNPAs drop 25%
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank shareholders vote for IPO, reveals Madras HC
Balancing tradition and new systems key for old, traditional banks: Experts
ED fines Standard Chartered Rs 100 cr for FEMA breach, penalises two others
Axis Bank's net profit drops 36% in Q3 due to higher provisions
-
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) has reported a 96 per cent growth profit of Rs 180.81 crore during the quarter ended December 2020 from Rs 92.42 crore, a year ago.
K V Rama Moorthy, managing director, CEO, TMB attributed the growth to high net interest income (NII), lower provision and increase in operating profit.
The lender's NII was up 8.46 per cent to Rs 428.73 crore from Rs 338.72 crore, while operating profit rose by 36.72 per cent to Rs 349.82 crore from Rs 255.87 crore, a year ago.
The bank's net NPA dropped to Rs 270.36 crore during the nine months ended December 31, 2020 from Rs 564.18 crore. In terms of percentage it dropped to 0.92 per cent from 2.13 per cent.
Gross NPA dropped to Rs 976.88 crore (3.24 per cent) from Rs 1,410.98 crore (5.16 per cent).
Provision coverage ratio stood at 89.31 per cent.
TMB hopes to close the fiscal with a total business of Rs 72,500 crore, with deposits crossig Rs 40,500 crore and advances, beyond Rs 32,000 crore.
Its total business at the end of December 2020 stood at Rs 68,101.12 crore.
TMB is targeting a net profit of Rs 480 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU