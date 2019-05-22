Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd reports Q4FY19 profit at Rs 11.39 crore

Limited (TPL), an industrial chemicals manufacturing company, reported a profit of Rs 11.39 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2019 as against profit of Rs 9.96 crore. Total income rose to Rs 334.13 crore from Rs 262.68 crore, during the same period.

Profit for 2018-19 rose to Rs 54.27 crore from Rs 51.70 crore, while total income rose to Rs 1252.29 crore from Rs 1092.39 crore.

Ashwin Muthiah, Vice Chairman – TPL & Founder Chairman, AM International, Singapore, said, "TPL's good performance has been due to our increased production capacity and productivity. The focus on LAB and chloralkali business has helped us serve our customer set in a profitable yet responsible manner. We remain committed to reduce our input costs and continue in our path to healthy financial and operational performance."

Meanwhile, former Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, Debendranath Sarangi joined company's Board as an Independent Director.