Tata Coffee in talks to acquire VG Siddhartha's coffee plantation

Tata Coffee is learnt to be in the initial stages of negotiations to acquire 12,000 hectares of coffee plantation that belonged to VG Siddhartha, founder, Cafe Coffee Day Enterprises, for a valuation of Rs 1,200 – 1,500 crore.
After Siddhartha’s demise in August 2019, his wife Malavika Hegde, had taken charge of group’s operations and is also handling his personal assets, which include coffee plantations. Siddhartha’s coffee plantation is said to be the second largest in Asia.
It is believed that he had availed a loan of Rs 2,000 crore from banks including HSBC, Rabo Bank, Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), RBL Bank and IndusInd Bank. LVB and a few other lenders initiated recovery proceedings against the coffee plantation assets in November last year. “Discussions between Tata Coffee and Hegde started in February this year, but were put on hold because of Covid,” said a person with direct knowledge of the matter. “Talks have once again resumed, though the deal may be in preliminary stages,” he added.
When contacted, Tata Coffee’s spokesperson said the company did not comment on market speculation.
“We have not discussed the sale of plantations to Tata Coffee. Speculation in this regard should be treated as baseless rumours. None of the lenders have invoked recovery proceedings on plantation assets, and we deny your inferences on the subject matter,” said a family representative of VG Siddhartha.
Located in the Chikmagalur district of Karnataka, the plantation employs 3,000 people and exports 20,000 tonnes of coffee annually. It is said to be valued at Rs 2,000 crore. Reports suggest that VG Siddhartha had given about Rs 5,000 crore of personal guarantee for Cafe Coffee Day’s business.
Apart from the coffee plantations, he also had silver oak and timber plantations valued at about Rs 2,000 crore. His personal assets also include the luxury hospitality chain in Karnataka – The Serai Resorts, located in Chikmagalur, Kabini and Bandipur.
Earlier, Bloomberg had reported that the board of Tata Consumer Products (TCP) has approved a proposal to explore an acquisition of Cafe Coffee Day Enterprises’ vending machine business. The report could not be verified independently.
Sources say that with the completion of the recent consumer business restructuring exercise in the Tata group and TCP’s joint venture with Starbucks progressing well in India, deliberations to acquire VG Siddhartha’s plantation are largely aimed at scaling up Tata Coffee’s land base. TCP holds 57.48 per cent stake in Tata Coffee.
Tata Coffee presently has about 8,000 hectares of coffee plantations, most of them located in Toopran (Telangana) and Theni (Tamil Nadu). While it does have a presence in Coorg and Chikmagalur districts of Karnataka, these plantations cater to the green bean segment, which is largely exported. Coorg and Chikmagalur are neighbouring districts and well known for their premium coffee plantation.
Tata Coffee is the leading player in the industrial instant coffee segment and the acquisition would boost its exports and further enhance its dominance in the instance coffee space.
