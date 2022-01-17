Tata Consultancy Services fresher hiring may touch 100,000 in FY22

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) could end FY22 with a fresher hiring of 100,000, the highest ever not just by the company in a financial year but also by any IT services player in India and multinationals.

The company has on-boarded 77,000 freshers, which is higher than the earlier target of 55,000 in FY22 and much above the 40,000 hired in FY21. “I had said in the last quarter (Q3) that we would hire 34,000, but we ended up hiring that number that quarter itself. While I do not have the number for Q4, what I can say is our intensity of hiring will continue,” ...