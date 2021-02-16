Tata Electronics signs MoU with Tamil Nadu to set up mobile components unit

-
Tata Electronics has signed a MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to set up a facility for manufacturing mobile components.
Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said that Tata Electronics' Rs 4684 crore project in Krishnagiri for manufacturing mechanical enclosures for mobile phones, can create jobs for 18,250 people.
The state also signed a MoU with Grasim Industries to establish a paint manufacturing unit at Cheyyar with an investment of Rs 750 crore.
Grasim Industries, a part of Aditya Birla Group, had recently announced its foray into the paints business.
The state has signed 28 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) for projects envisaging investments of around Rs 28,000 crore.
