Tata Neu all set to launch on April 7, here's all you have to know

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings: Squad & possible Playing 11 post IPL Auction
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
Govt panel recommends EUA for Covid vaccine Covovax for 12-17 age group
CBSE Term 1 date sheet released on cbse.gov.in: Know about 10th, 12th exams
Tata Group's super app 'Neu' arriving on April 7 to take on Amazon, Jio
-
Tata Neu, the Tata group’s much-awaited super-app is all set to be launched on April 7. This super-app is expected to bring all of the group's digital services at one place and heat up competition in the retail segment.
The group announced Tata Neu's launch on Google Play Store with a teaser image and started advertising it along with the Indian Premier League tournament, of which it is the sponsor.
According to the description on its website, the Tata Neu app is a unified platform that connects several brands like never before, as rapid growth in India's smartphone penetration has led to an accelerated adoption of digital services by consumers and small businesses alike. The app, therefore, aims to simplify the delivery of enriched consumer experience.
WHAT'S ON OFFER?
Designed to be a super-app, Tata Neu offers everything from daily grocery, latest gadgets, flight bookings, and holidays.
With these, consumers can find in Tata Neu a one-stop access to various services -- from ordering fresh groceries or booking a flight quickly.
The app also treats users with "unbeatable offers" from various brands such as AirAsia India, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, and Westside, to name a few.
For spending on the app every time, the company will reward users with Neu Coins, which will be redeemable on the services being provided through the app.
Before opening up to the public, the app was exclusively used by the Tata group employees.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU