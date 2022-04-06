Tata Neu all set to launch on April 7, here's all you have to know

Neu, the group’s much-awaited super-app is all set to be launched on April 7. This super-app is expected to bring all of the group's digital services at one place and heat up competition in the retail segment.

The group announced Neu's launch on Google Play Store with a teaser image and started advertising it along with the Indian Premier League tournament, of which it is the sponsor.

According to the description on its website, the Tata Neu app is a unified platform that connects several brands like never before, as rapid growth in India's smartphone penetration has led to an accelerated adoption of digital services by consumers and small businesses alike. The app, therefore, aims to simplify the delivery of enriched consumer experience.

WHAT'S ON OFFER?

Designed to be a super-app, Tata Neu offers everything from daily grocery, latest gadgets, flight bookings, and holidays.

With these, consumers can find in Tata Neu a one-stop access to various services -- from ordering fresh groceries or booking a flight quickly.





The app also treats users with "unbeatable offers" from various brands such as AirAsia India, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, and Westside, to name a few.

For spending on the app every time, the company will reward users with Neu Coins, which will be redeemable on the services being provided through the app.

Before opening up to the public, the app was exclusively used by the employees.