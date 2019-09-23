Tata Realty, Actis look to raise $1 billion for commercial properties

United Kingdom-based private equity firm Actis and Tata Realty and Infrastructure (TRIL), a subsidiary of Tata Sons, are looking to raise $1 billion for their commercial properties under their platform. The duo is doubling the size of the $500-million platform, which it floated in 2015.

Tata Realty could contribute equal or more in the second tranche of fundraising, sources said. The partners are looking to do new projects as well as acquire completed projects in the second round, while in the first round, they focused on completed assets. The platform is looking to ...