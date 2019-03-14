Tata, Reliance Industries on top, Dmart debuts Interbrand's ranking

Led by software major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the house of Tata continues to be the country’s leading name, Interbrand’s latest ranking of India’s Top 40 brands shows. The brand valuation firm had last released its list of top Indian brands in November 2017.

The interesting part here is that the pecking order of brands in the Top 10 ranking has not changed in the last year and a half, pointing to their resilience, Interbrand India’s MD Ashish Mishra said when releasing the 2019 report on Thursday. The Tata brand value has grown six per cent in the ...