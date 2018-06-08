Tata Sons to raise Rs 1.5 billion from the international markets

-
Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, is raising $1.5 billion from the international markets to invest in group's infrastructure projects and pay off loans of Tata Teleservices.
BNP Paribas, First Abu Dhabi, ANZ, BofA ML, Citibabk, CA-CIB, EDC, Mizuho, MUFG Bank, StanChart, and State Bank of India are the bankers for the facility.
This will be for the first time since 2007 that Tata Sons is tapping the international markets to raise funds. Tata Sons, which holds substantial stake in group's profit churner, Tata Consultancy Services, can raise funds at a much cheaper rate than Tata Teleservices due to its far better financial metrics.
Tata Teleservices, on the other hand, sold its wireless telephony business to Airtel for free and plans to merge its enterprise business with Tata Communications.
The loan will be raised as early this week, said a banker. The Tata group has recently won part of the Trans harbour bridge project in Mumbai and the part of the funds and has ambitious plans for infrastructure sector.
Apart from Tata Sons, Tata Motors is also tapping the overseas market to raise upto $275 million with an option raise the size of the offer to $500 million. The company will use the funds to refinance an old loan.
