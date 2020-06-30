Tata Steel: Better-than-expected performance lifts street sentiments

Tata steel’s better-than-expected performance in the March quarter led the stock gain almost five per cent in intra-day gains on Tuesday. Even though the heat of lockdown was evident on the performance, the better-than-expected show at the consolidated level was led by good working capital management and strong European operations.

The India operations did see impact of lockdown as sales volumes declined 19 per cent year on year to 2.91 Million tonne (MT). The pressure on demand was also visible on domestic realization that at declined 8 per cent year-on-year and 10 per cent ...