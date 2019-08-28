Tata Steel is weighing option of getting into commercial mining: CFO

With 100 years of expertise in captive mining, Tata Steel is now weighing the option of getting into commercial mining. Evaluation of a wider mining strategy is a natural adjacency for Tata Steel.

The focus will be to develop a cost competitive, technology-driven, resource and capital efficient operating model, said Tata Steel Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer Koushik Chatterjee. Chatterjee was responding to shareholders’ queries at the Tata Metaliks annual general meeting. Shareholders had asked whether Tata Steel and Tata Metaliks would participate in mining ...