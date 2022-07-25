Tata Steel Q1FY23 result: How did the company perform in last four quarters

Tata Steel will on Monday release its financial for the first quarter of the financial year (Q1FY23). The steel sector has been under pressure due to high input costs of coal and iron ore. Tata Steel reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 9,835 crore in Q4FY22, up over Rs 200 crore from Rs 9,598 crore in Q3FY22.

Tata Seel, in FY22, announced a dividend of Rs 51 per equity share. The company in Q4FY22 reported an EBITDA of Rs 15,891 crore, almost the same as the EBITDA of Rs 15,980 crore in Q3FY22.

The company reported the highest EBITDA in Q2FY22. According to the company's data, it stood at Rs 17,810 crore. Since then, it has remained below Rs 16,000 crore. In Q1FY22, the company recorded its EBITDA as Rs 15,892 crore.

Like EBITDA, Tata Steel's PAT also peaked in the second quarter and has fallen since then. After Rs 9,768 crore in Q1FY22, the company's PAT stood at Rs 12,548 crore in Q2FY22.

In Q3FY22, it fell to Rs 9,598 crore. However, a little recovery was noted in Q4F22, when the PAT stood at Rs 9,835 crore.

Plans to invest in India and Europe

Tata Steel plans to invest Rs 12,000 crore in India and Europe in the FY23, according to TV Narendran, the company's chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD). (When?)

Out of that amount, Rs 8,500 crore is expected to be invested in India and Rs 3,500 in Europe. In India, the company's major focus is on the Kalinganagar Plant in Odisha. It plans to expand the plant's capacity from 3 metric tonnes (MT) to 8 MT.



On Monday, Tata Steel was trading at Rs 943 at BSE, nearly 1 per cent above the previous close. While at NSE, it was trading at Rs 942.per equity share, up 0.6 per cent from the previous close.