Tata Steel Q1FY23 result: How did the company perform in last four quarters

-
ALSO READ
RIL Q1FY23 results: A look at the company's performance in last 4 quarters
Banks to outshine, metals may disappoint in Q1FY23 results
Wipro Q1FY23 results: A look at the performance in the last four quarters
Q1FY23 Preview: Banks to outshine, metals may disappoint, say analysts
Wipro Q1FY23 net profit likely to drop 8.1% YoY, say analysts
-
Tata Steel will on Monday release its financial results for the first quarter of the financial year (Q1FY23). The steel sector has been under pressure due to high input costs of coal and iron ore. Tata Steel reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 9,835 crore in Q4FY22, up over Rs 200 crore from Rs 9,598 crore in Q3FY22.
Tata Seel, in FY22, announced a dividend of Rs 51 per equity share. The company in Q4FY22 reported an EBITDA of Rs 15,891 crore, almost the same as the EBITDA of Rs 15,980 crore in Q3FY22.
The company reported the highest EBITDA in Q2FY22. According to the company's data, it stood at Rs 17,810 crore. Since then, it has remained below Rs 16,000 crore. In Q1FY22, the company recorded its EBITDA as Rs 15,892 crore.
Like EBITDA, Tata Steel's PAT also peaked in the second quarter and has fallen since then. After Rs 9,768 crore in Q1FY22, the company's PAT stood at Rs 12,548 crore in Q2FY22.
In Q3FY22, it fell to Rs 9,598 crore. However, a little recovery was noted in Q4F22, when the PAT stood at Rs 9,835 crore.
Plans to invest in India and Europe
Tata Steel plans to invest Rs 12,000 crore in India and Europe in the FY23, according to TV Narendran, the company's chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD). (When?)
Out of that amount, Rs 8,500 crore is expected to be invested in India and Rs 3,500 in Europe. In India, the company's major focus is on the Kalinganagar Plant in Odisha. It plans to expand the plant's capacity from 3 metric tonnes (MT) to 8 MT.
On Monday, Tata Steel was trading at Rs 943 at BSE, nearly 1 per cent above the previous close. While at NSE, it was trading at Rs 942.per equity share, up 0.6 per cent from the previous close.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU