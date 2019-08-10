Tata Steel scales down capital expenditure for the group as demand slumps

is recalibrating its capital expenditure (capex) for the group in line with market conditions and lower cashflows.

The company's capital expenditure for the year was Rs 12,000 crore and will now be around Rs 8,000 crore. Of Rs 12,000 crore capex, roughly Rs 8,000 crore was in India and Rs 4,000 crore in Europe.

T V Narendran, chief executive officer and managing director said, both sides will take a cut.

India capex is largely focused on Kalinganagar, which is undertaking its second phase of expansion of five million tonnes.

"We continue with the Kaliganagar project but we have a way to prioritise. So we are focusing on the cold rolling mill which adds value without adding volume, priority is being given to the pellet plant for cost benefit. Basically, the multiple items that we spend capital on, are prioritised," Narendran explained.

Asked whether the completion of the second phase of Kalinganagar would be according to schedule, Narendran said, "We had set a timeline of four years from board approval so that would have been end of calendar year 2021 and financial year 2022. Within the financial year we have 12 months, so we can push it around a bit."

Steel prices were under pressure globally. In India, liquidity issues had negatively impacted domestic consumption and business sentiments. Quarter-on-quarter, while infrastructure/construction improved, automotive, capital goods and consumer goods sector demand continued to be weak.

However, Narendran is optimistic that the demand will improve in the second half of the year.

"The government is taking a number of steps.

The finance minister, over the last day few days has been engaging with the industry and will continue to over the next few days. The RBI also has already taken steps. We are hopeful," Narendran said.

He was speaking at the relaunch of "Steeljunction" for B2C consumers. Steeljunction will provide a one stop destination for consumers to go steel shopping.

Narendran also said that is simplifying its corporate structure. has about 300 subsidiaries in Europe.

"Many of them were created over a period of time. So a cleanup is going on in Europe," he said. This year, Tata Steel is looking at reducing the number of subsidiaries by 100-120.

"That will still leave us with a lot but that's one level of simplifying," said Narendran.

In India, Tata Steel is planning to bring some of the operating subsidiaries together.

The India subsidiaries will be reorganised into four verticals to drive scale, simplicity and synergy. The likely verticals are long products, downstream, infrastructure and utilities and mining.

Narendran explained that Usha Martin, acquired by Tata Sponge, was being renamed Tata Steel Long Products and it would be a vehicle for growth in long products.

"Similarly we are thinking of creating a downstream company for many of our assets. Infrastructure and utility services could be another company and may be a mining company for our mining assets," he said.