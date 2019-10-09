Tata Steel scripts a new consumer story with its digital marketplace

With Rs 100 crore as revenue within a year of inception, Aashiyana, the digital platform for home solutions by Tata Steel has sprung a surprise on the century-old steel giant, not just in terms of the commercial potential it has unlocked but also by opening up new trails for customer engagement with a younger demographic.

More than 10,000 customers have availed Aashiyana’s services so far and Tata Steel is looking at upping its digital presence significantly, the company said. Aashiyana is poised to end the current year with revenues of Rs 250 crore, said Peeyush Gupta, ...