Tata vs Shapoorji Pallonji case adjourned; hearing expected after Diwali

The hearing on the dispute between Tata Sons and has been adjourned after Mistry’s lawyer was unable to attend the hearing scheduled for Wednesday citing ill health.

A legal source said that the hearing was now expected to take place after Diwali. The hearing is important for both parties, given that it will decide the fate of Mistry’s exit from Tata Sons.

The has made its settlement terms with the public, by seeking shares in Tata group’s listed Mistry has pegged the valuation of the firm’s 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons at Rs 1.78 trillion.

has responded, saying that it will respond in the Supreme Court.