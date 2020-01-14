Tatas arranging Rs 14,000 crore to clear telecom arm's outstanding AGR dues

The Tata group holding firm, Tata Sons, is readying around Rs 14,000 crore from banks and internal accruals to pay the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of Tata Teleservices to the government before the January 23 deadline set by the Supreme Court expires.

According to a banking source, Tata Tele, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, along with Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), which was operating telephony in the Maharashtra and Goa circles, has already made provisions for the payment. While the liabilities/provisions pertaining to the AGR dues of Tata Tele (Maharashtra) are Rs 2,151 crore, the ...