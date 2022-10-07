JUST IN
SpiceJet deposits TDS, Form 16 to be issued to staff in a fortnight
A Balasubramanian re-elected Amfi chairman, Sundeep Sikka to head ETF panel
Advisory board urges ban on codeine cough drugs, regulator to take call
OYO elevates two senior execs in service experience and revenue functions
Xiaomi rejects speculation over India operations being moved to Pakistan
Coffee Day Enterprises' total default at Rs 465.66 cr in second qtr of FY23
Hero MotoCorp forays into electric segment; drives in VIDA V1 e-scooter
Indiabulls Housing Finance opens public issue of bonds to raise Rs 800 cr
Asha Ramanathan, new COO; Gayathri Parthasarthy, new FSS lead at PwC India
Audi India retail sales up 29% to 2,947 units during Jan-Sept period
You are here: Home » Companies » News
SpiceJet deposits TDS, Form 16 to be issued to staff in a fortnight
Business Standard

Eye on 5G opportunities, Tatas to recast telecom biz with extra funding

In June this year, the central government allowed enterprises to set up captive non-public networks to buy 5G spectrum directly from DoT, to establish their isolated networks

Topics
Tata group | 5G network | 5G

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Tata
Photo: Bloomberg

The Tata group is restructuring its telecom business, spread across various companies, by making further investments in Tata Teleservices and exploring opportunities in 5G-based segments by providing back-end services.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tata group

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 18:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.