Taxing liquor more has always been counterproductive: United Breweries MD

Rishi Pardal took over as Managing Director of at a time when the country was in the middle of a pandemic. The beer maker posted a loss in the June quarter and sales were down almost 74 per cent, owing to Covid-19-induced lockdown. In an interview with Bibhu Ranjan Mishra, the former and executive says though things for the beer industry have improved, it will take longer than usual to get back to pre-Covid levels. Edited excerpts …



You had a challenging first quarter in the ongoing fiscal, with the company posting losses and sales down by around 74 per cent. Where does the company see itself now on?

In the first quarter, we were impacted by the physical closure of most of the markets because of the lockdown. Besides, higher taxation also impacted us in certain markets. Bars continue to remain closed. Having said that, it (United Breweries) is a fundamentally sound business with a long track record. It has been impacted by a once in a century kind of event. We have to keep our eyes on the long-term because India has got the right demographic and an unpenetrated market for beer. There is a lot of potential to grow the market and market share. We have a very optimistic view in the long term.

What about the short and medium term? Are you seeing signs of improvement?

We believe that one has to really move the needle despite the pandemic and become responsive to situations, instead of being predictive. The focus is on how can we stay agile and focus on the right things in the short-term. On the whole, the markets are on the road to recovery and the demand for the category is there. It is the question of having the physical ability to service that demand because the bars have not yet opened and consumers do not have access to the outlets.

When do you expect to return to pre-Covid level in terms of sales volume?

The second quarter has given us more positivity because the markets have gradually opened up. Nearly 60 per cent of the (liquor) outlets are now open, though bars remain shut. People are now no more completely confined to the house. It has certainly progressed but it will still take some time to come back to normal. But how long it is going to take is very difficult to predict at this point. Until then, our focus should be on creating a compelling brand proposition, ensuring that we manage costs in a very prudent manner and drive productivity.

Are you getting any indication as to when the bars are expected to reopen?

For a category like beer, the bar is a significant channel and they will eventually open up. Therefore, one of the things we are looking at is how, as a market leader, we can work with bars to instill confidence among customers and drive trust. We are planning for some of these things. And in order to drive consumption, we are working with online channels and aggregators; we are trying to work with the state governments on this. We also want to make sure that we position beer appropriately as a ‘home consumption’ drink.

What kind of cost-cutting measures you have undertaken?

When you have situations like this, preserving cash is absolutely critical and that’s what we are doing. The other focus areas are managing plants efficiently and reducing discretionary spending dramatically. There are opportunities in procurement side where you can take a strategic position because current prices may be very low. It’s a combination of everything that we are focused on and that’s what will help us to deleverage the P&L as volumes have fallen sharply.

Are you seeing the rush by states to tax liquor during the pandemic easing?

Recently, I came across a report which was about the correlation between taxation and demand in the spirit industry. It is already a highly-taxed category and adding more tax on top of that has been a bit counterproductive. The good news is, some states have already realised it and have started rolling it back. As more states follow, that will improve our position. We are working with the states and trying for some degree of moderation. India is perhaps the only country in the world where the tax on per milliliter of beer is higher than that of spirit. That needs to be corrected and we are working with various governments.