TCS iON to convert Digital Zones into clean energy efficient Green Zones

TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest global IT services provider announced an initiative to convert its Digital Zones into clean energy efficient Green Zones.

Under this initiative, on Thursday commissioned its first rooftop project at Ram Ganga Vihar in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. Under the clean energy mission, it aims to transform its owned centers to solar empowered zones which will contribute to save more than 25% of Digital Zone’s total electricity consumption across the country.

TCS iON conducts more than 85 per cent of the large-scale and high-stake academic and recruitment examinations in India through its state-of-the-art infrastructure across 625 cities through its ‘Phygital’ platforms. The TCS iON Digital Zone at Ram Ganga Vihar, Moradabad alone has 532 computing nodes with the capacity of assessing 2000 candidates a day. This zone went live on 10th May 2016, has conducted more than 435 exams and assessed 225,000 candidates till date.

“TCS iON took a leap by establishing paperless assessments through our Digital centres, saving approximately 17, 85, 000 trees till date. We now take another step to optimize energy consumption and identify methods to utilize for these centers,”said Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON. He added that the company will understake clean energy drives for every TCS iON Digital Zone to be empowered with cutting edge energy consumption practices and are deploying IoT based monitoring methods under this initiative.

This initiative will touch around 251 TCS iON owned centres in the country which is half of their iON owned centres. The TCS unit currently has another 5300 centres roughly through their local infrastructure partners across the country. These 251 centres that will convert to will span across almost 300,000 computing nodes (devices) across the centers and will be completely converted by 2020.

“We have started off with the current process of using solar panels to transform these centres into solar empowered zones. However, we are looking at various other options apart from conserving electricity under this initiative. We are also looking at monitoring electricity (consumption),” he added.

From assessing about 30 million candidates when they started off in 2014 iON has completed 138 million candidate assessments as of November 2018. The platform has turned into the defacto recruitment and assessment platform for public sector banks, railway recruitment and even UPSC exams over the past few years. The business unit has also been investing heavily on taking their inhouse marketplace for learning tools beyond metro cities with a physical presence across Indian cities and overseas.