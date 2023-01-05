JUST IN
Business Standard

TCS pushes the pedal to get self-driving cars on road with new algorithms

The algorithms are trained and tested using 300,000 kilometres of real time vehicle data

TCS | Tata Consultancy Services

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Tata Consultancy Services has trained and tested its clo­ud-based self-driving vehicle platform using over 300,000 kilo­metres of real time vehicle data across different geographies to help OEMs power their next generation vehicles onto roads.

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 23:02 IST

