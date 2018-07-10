TCS Q1 net profit jumps 23.4% to Rs 73.40 billion; revenue up 15.8%

India's biggest software services exporter, Consultancy Services Ltd, posted a better-than-expected rise of about 23.4 per cent in first-quarter net profit, helped by strong growth in its banking, financial services and insurance division.

Consultancy Services Ltd has recorded a consolidated net of Rs 73.40 billion in April-June 2018 versus a of Rs 59.45 billion in the same quarter last year, the company said on Tuesday. The total stood at Rs 342.61 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected a consolidated net of Rs 69.83 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.