JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Maruti gains market share to 53.54% in Q1; Tata Motors pips Honda Cars
Business Standard

TCS Q1 net profit jumps 23.4% to Rs 73.40 billion; revenue up 15.8%

The total revenue stood at Rs 342.61 billion

BS Web Team & Agencies 

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan

India's biggest software services exporter, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, posted a better-than-expected rise of about 23.4 per cent in first-quarter net profit, helped by strong growth in its banking, financial services and insurance division.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 73.40 billion in April-June 2018 versus a profit of Rs 59.45 billion in the same quarter last year, the company said on Tuesday. The total revenue stood at Rs 342.61 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected a consolidated net profit of Rs 69.83 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
First Published: Tue, July 10 2018. 17:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements