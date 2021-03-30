TCS rebrands as 'Building on Belief' for target of next decade of growth

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said ‘Building on Belief’ will be its new brand statement to express its relationship with customers and its target of transformation-led growth in a decade. ‘Experience Certainty’ was the company’s brand statement before.

said the new brand statement reflects the company’s belief that it, along with its customers, can harness collective knowledge to innovate. “Every innovation and every transformational journey begins with the belief that it will make the world better,” said Rajesh Gopinathan, managing director & chief executive officer of the company.

“We are partnering with our customers in realizing that belief as well as their purpose. It is who we are as an organization and reflects our bold ambition as we embark on our next decade of growth,” he said.

TCA said 'Building on Belief’ represents its core strengths like long-term approach that benefits clients, innovation, sustainable and strategic view; and the ability to harness collective knowledge.

“For decades, we have worked with our customers with a shared purpose-leveraging the power of innovation, knowledge and technology to transform businesses,” said Rajashree R, Chief Marketing Officer at “Our new brand articulation and purpose statement pave the way to engage with our customers as their growth and transformation partners and bring together our contextual knowledge and expertise to help them master their journey. We are excited to take this new articulation of our brand to our clients, associates and all other stakeholders.”

has been ranked by Brand Finance among the top 3 IT services brands in the world, and as the fastest growing brand in the industry by brand value over the last decade (2010-2020). In January, a report by Brand Finance estimated that TCS’ brand value grew by $1.4Bn in 2020, on an annual basis; the highest growth in IT services. Further, TCS is recognized as a Superbrand in the US, as well as in the UK, for its brand reputation.