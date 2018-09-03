TCS seen front-runner for $3.5-bn Britain's Network Rail contract

Indian majors are preparing to bid for the biggest ever information technology (IT) management contract in Britain, valued around $3.5 billion (nearly Rs 250 billion ). A multi-year one, to be decided in 2019, it is to be floated by Network Rail, a state-owned entity which manages that country’s railway network.

According to multiple sources, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has an edge over others — it has had a long relationship with Network Rail and has a large presence in Britain and the rest of Europe. The Mumbai-headquartered company has been working with ...