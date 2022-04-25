TCS to take decade-long relationship with SBI Cards to a new level

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in an announcement said that it is expanding its strategic partnership with Cards and Payments Services, India’s largest pure-play credit card issuer, to power the latter’s next leg of digital transformation.

The new engagement is built on a decade-long partnership. had helped the company transform its core cards sourcing platform and digitized a significant portion of the process. The future-ready, agile platform personalized customer experience and helped boost sales and retention.

During the Covid-19 crisis when social distancing norms were affecting customer interactions, worked closely with Card to implement video KYC and e-signature features to fully digitalize its cards sourcing process.

“At Card, we have been able to implement numerous high performing and scalable technology initiatives over the years in association with . These have been designed to support our fast-growing customer base and expanding business operations. In fact, we have been redefining user experience for our customers by investing in best-in-class digital capabilities to ensure enhanced customer engagement and payments experience,” said Rama Mohan Rao Amara, CEO, SBI Card.

TCS will further digitalize and transform the online onboarding processes to enable a faster turnaround and frictionless experience.

“We are thrilled to expand our long-standing partnership with SBI Card to leverage our deep contextual and domain knowledge, customer-centric strategies, and expertise in driving transformation programs, to realize their vision of forming long-lasting customer relationships, and accelerate their next wave of growth,” said Anupam Singhal, Business Head, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, TCS.