Tech Mahindra to expand in Gujarat, will hire 3,000 people in five years

major announced on Tuesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government to expand its operations by hiring over 3,000 employees in the state over the next five years.

The MoU was signed to promote the IT and ITeS sector in the state under the IT/ITeS Policy (2022-27). The collaboration will drive technology-led transformation across industries including digital engineering, the company said.

In the seven months since the policy was launched, the government has signed MoUs with 15 leading domestic and global IT firms in a move that is expected to generate 26,750 high-skilled IT jobs.

As a part of the collaboration, will focus on providing digital engineering services that will enable businesses to navigate challenges by making them more connected, smarter, and agile, thereby helping them build digital products and create new revenue streams.

C P Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tech Mahindra, said, “Our MoU with the Government of Gujarat will enable us to address the changing engineering needs of enterprises today and help us in our quest to deliver state-of-the-art digital engineering services...This MoU will not only help us capitalise on the opportunity created by the government to further the development in the state, but will also enable us to generate employment for local talent and provide them with opportunities to learn & grow.”

As part of NXT.NOW framework, focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable and meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendrabhai Patel said, “Over the years, Gujarat has emerged as a land of abundant opportunities. The government is committed to supporting enterprises to improve ease of doing business (EODB) in the state. In line with this, the MoU with Tech Mahindra will not only help us attain the same but will also result in the overall development of the city. We are confident that as a global leader in digital engineering, Tech Mahindra will add exponential value to engineering enterprises by collaborating with them to engineer superior products, capitalise on modern engineering, and enable seamless cyber-physical integration for enhanced visibility, predictability, and productivity across operations.”