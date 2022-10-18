Tech Mahindra to expand in Gujarat, will hire 3,000 people in five years

-
ALSO READ
Tech Mahindra Q1 results today: How company performed in last four quarters
Mahindra group: M&M, Mahindra Holidays may jump up to 25%, charts show
M&M to unveil Mahindra XUV 400 EV this week; here's what we know so far
Mahindra & Mahindra records 100,000 bookings for Scorpio-N within 30 mins
Real estate demand from industries is seeing a steep rise: Arun Nanda
-
IT services major Tech Mahindra announced on Tuesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to expand its operations by hiring over 3,000 employees in the state over the next five years.
The MoU was signed to promote the IT and ITeS sector in the state under the Gujarat IT/ITeS Policy (2022-27). The collaboration will drive technology-led transformation across industries including digital engineering, the company said.
In the seven months since the policy was launched, the Gujarat government has signed MoUs with 15 leading domestic and global IT firms in a move that is expected to generate 26,750 high-skilled IT jobs.
As a part of the collaboration, Tech Mahindra will focus on providing digital engineering services that will enable businesses to navigate digital transformation challenges by making them more connected, smarter, and agile, thereby helping them build digital products and create new revenue streams.
C P Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tech Mahindra, said, “Our MoU with the Government of Gujarat will enable us to address the changing engineering needs of enterprises today and help us in our quest to deliver state-of-the-art digital engineering services...This MoU will not only help us capitalise on the opportunity created by the government to further the development in the state, but will also enable us to generate employment for local talent and provide them with opportunities to learn & grow.”
As part of NXT.NOW framework, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of its customers.
Gujarat chief minister Bhupendrabhai Patel said, “Over the years, Gujarat has emerged as a land of abundant opportunities. The government is committed to supporting enterprises to improve ease of doing business (EODB) in the state. In line with this, the MoU with Tech Mahindra will not only help us attain the same but will also result in the overall development of the city. We are confident that as a global leader in digital engineering, Tech Mahindra will add exponential value to engineering enterprises by collaborating with them to engineer superior products, capitalise on modern engineering, and enable seamless cyber-physical integration for enhanced visibility, predictability, and productivity across operations.”
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 21:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU