Tech startup Tekion launches cloud-based automotive dealer management

Former Tesla CIO Jay Vijayan’s technology start-up Tekion has launched a flagship product called Automotive Retail Cloud, a cloud-native retail platform with all functionalities of a Dealer Management System.

The product connects key stakeholders of the industry enabling maximum level of operational efficiencies, collaboration, and personalized retail experiences.

"Today’s consumers receive outstanding personalised retail experiences from like Amazon, Apple, Google and Disney. Why shouldn’t they expect the same in their vehicle acquisition and service needs? Tekion will be the trailblazer for enabling the modernisation of the entire customer journey and providing the best experiences, period,” said Vijayan, CEO of Tekion.

Tekion, which has around 300 employees globally is backed by VCs such as Index Ventures, Storm Ventures, and AME Cloud Ventures. Global automotive brands such as General Motors, BMW iVentures, Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Alliance Ventures, and Exor have also invested in this startup.