TechM Q4 profit rises 34.5% YoY; announces dividend of Rs 30 per share

Tech Mahindra on Monday reported a 34.51 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,081.4 crore for the March quarter of financial year 2020-21 (FY21) as against Rs 803.9 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.
On a sequential basis, the figure was down 17.4 per cent from Rs 1,309.8 crore.
The March quarter revenue stood at Rs 9,729.9 crore, up 2.5 per cent YoY and 0.85 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The IT major had posted a revenue of Rs 9,490.2 crore in the same period year-ago and Rs 9,647.1crore in the December quarter of FY21.
The board also recommended a dividend of Rs 30 per share, including a special dividend of Rs 15 per share, for FY21, subject to approval by the members of the company. The same, if approved, will be paid by August 11, 2021, the company said.
