TechM Q4 profit rises 34.5% YoY; announces dividend of Rs 30 per share

on Monday reported a 34.51 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,081.4 crore for the March quarter of financial year 2020-21 (FY21) as against Rs 803.9 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

On a sequential basis, the figure was down 17.4 per cent from Rs 1,309.8 crore.

The March quarter revenue stood at Rs 9,729.9 crore, up 2.5 per cent YoY and 0.85 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The IT major had posted a revenue of Rs 9,490.2 crore in the same period year-ago and Rs 9,647.1crore in the December quarter of FY21.

missed brokerages' profit expectations although met projections on the revenue front.

The profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter under review was expected to vault between 52-59 per cent year-on-year (YoY), as per analysts. Although, the same is likely to decline on a sequential basis. Most brokerages expected the IT major to clock a 2-4 per cent YoY rise in March quarter revenue (rupee terms). Meanwhile, in dollar terms, the figure is expected to grow between 3-4 per cent.

The board also recommended a dividend of Rs 30 per share, including a special dividend of Rs 15 per share, for FY21, subject to approval by the members of the company. The same, if approved, will be paid by August 11, 2021, the company said.




