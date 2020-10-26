Telcos flag E&V bands, floor price issues at meeting with new Trai chief

-
Telcos, under the aegis of COAI, have jointly pitched for spectrum allocation in E and V bands only through an auction and urged the regulator to expedite the process of fixing floor tariffs for data at a recent meeting with the new Trai chief, industry sources have said.
Other issues highlighted by the top industry representatives at the meeting include a reduction in levies and review of the regulatory stance on over-the-top (OTT) communication services.
These issues were flagged by the industry at a meeting with the new Trai Chairman last week, sources told PTI. It is pertinent to mention that P D Vaghela took over as the new Chairman of Trai from October 1.
The sources said the industry maintained that spectrum in highly commercial and valuable E and V bands should not be delicensed.
All licensed private access service providers are prepared to bid and buy spectrum in these bands through an open and transparent bidding process, generating revenues for the government, the industry contended.
The industry has, therefore, urged the regulator to recommend to the government for allocation of spectrum in E and V bands only through transparent auction to licensed access service providers.
The telecom industry — which wants Trai to set floor tariffs for data — has urged the regulator to expedite the consultation process in this regard by initiating open house discussion, and issue a regulation on the floor tariffs.
