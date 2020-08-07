Telecom can't afford duopoly: Jindal asks govt to ensure Voda Idea survives

Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW group, has come out in support of beleaguered telecom company

“In telecom, consumers will be at a disadvantage with only two players left in the game if Vodafone-Idea were to close down. Government must in some way facilitate the survival of Vodafone-Idea as a third competitor. #VodafoneIdea @PMOIndia @FinMinIndia,” Jindal tweeted on Friday.

Vodafone Idea’s net worth has completely eroded and it faces Rs 58, 254 crore liability. The company has indicated that its ability to continue as a going concern depends upon favourable outcome of Supreme Court order.