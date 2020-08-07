Telecom can't afford duopoly: Jindal asks govt to ensure Voda Idea survives

-
-
Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW group, has come out in support of beleaguered telecom company Vodafone Idea.
“In telecom, consumers will be at a disadvantage with only two players left in the game if Vodafone-Idea were to close down. Government must in some way facilitate the survival of Vodafone-Idea as a third competitor. #VodafoneIdea @PMOIndia @FinMinIndia,” Jindal tweeted on Friday.
Vodafone Idea’s net worth has completely eroded and it faces Rs 58, 254 crore adjusted gross revenue liability. The company has indicated that its ability to continue as a going concern depends upon favourable outcome of Supreme Court order.
