Tencent Holdings records surprise drop in profit on game approval freeze

surprised investors with its first profit drop in at least a decade as a freeze on game approvals hurt its ability to make money off marquee titles.



Net income fell 2 per cent to 17.9 billion ($2.6 billion) in the three months ended June, the Shenzhen-based company said. That’s well short of the 19.3 billion- average of analysts’ estimates. The result underscored slowing growth in cash cow mobile game Honour of Kings, increased spending and fewer investment gains.



After soaring into the ranks of the world’s biggest companies, Tencent has lost more than $150 billion of market value as the company was unable to monetise new games. China ordered it to shut down Monster Hunter: World from its PC downloads service just days after its debut while the country’s watchdogs are said to have frozen approval of game licenses.



That contributed to a 19 per cent drop in mobile gaming revenue from the first quarter.



“The results were really bad," said Benjamin Wu, an analyst at Shanghai-based consultancy Pacific Epoch. “The fact that got taken down shows that even Tencent isn’t immune from regulatory crackdowns."



Other concerns include the hold-up for on desktops and still-absent approval to start earning off Chinese players of the mobile version — the country’s second most popular game in June by time spent. Shares in Naspers Ltd., Tencent’s single largest shareholder, tanked 10 per cent in Johannesburg.



“Tencent’s gaming business did even worse than expected,” said Li Yujie, an analyst at RHB Research Institute in Hong Kong. “Despite having a lot of players for PUBG, its inability to monetize the game is causing a slowdown in revenue growth.”

Revenue rose 30 per cent to 73.7 billion yuan, but that again fell short of analysts’ estimates for 77.7 billion Shares of Tencent fell 3.6 per cent to HK$336 in Hong Kong before earnings were announced. The stock has slid more than 17 percent this year, while New York-listed rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. remained mostly unchanged.



Tencent still commands a powerful asset in WeChat, the ubiquitous messaging service that underpins its gaming and ads business. Monthly active users climbed almost 10 per cent to 1.06 billion.