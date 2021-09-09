I-T portal glitch: FM's reprimand of Infy reflects contractual weaknesses

The public reprimand by a minister of a private contractor — in this case, the Bengaluru-based IT major Infosys — is unprecedented. Yet no one in the finance ministry is keen to explore alternatives such as a court case in the disp­ute with Infosys on the tech glit­ches on the website for income tax payers.

It is too early, demurs one of those involved in the process; but it is also a fact that government departments do not have a great record in pursuing and winning such cases. This is partly because tax cases in tribunals stretch for years and land acquisition ...