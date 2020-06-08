The post-Covid world looks promising for Udaan, and it is on recovery path

Until recently, Udaan had literally been on a flight. The business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce start-up may have continued with similar or even a faster pace of growth, had the Covid-19 pandemic not hit the globe.

The pandemic forced India to impose a nationwide lockdown from March third week. The lockdown that crippled the entire logistics, delivery and supply chain network to near zero, was enough to deal a body blow to India’s fastest growing unicorn whose very business model saw a severe disruption, like several other firms and sectors. Although attempts to speak ...