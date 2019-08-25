The power of language: Southern states fire up the regional grid for M&E

South India has emerged as the focal point of interest for advertisers, movie studios, broadcasters, OTT players and gaming companies.

Even as regional language content is the force powering media and entertainment businesses in the country according to the recently released report on Media and Entertainment (M&E) by KPMG, the balance of power in the language matrix rests firmly with the southern states. Be it movies, TV or over the top (OTT) media, these states have demonstrated a near-insatiable appetite for content in the languages they speak, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. ...