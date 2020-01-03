The top five: These are the world's safest and most punctual airlines

-
The world’s safest and most punctual airlines are in the Asia Pacific region. Qantas Airways was named safest airline in the world on a top-20 list published by AirlineRatings.com. AirlineRatings.com said it took into account factors, including audits by governing and industry bodies, crash and serious incident record, profitability, and fleet age.
