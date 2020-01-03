JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Committed to grow the right way: Oyo responds to reports of irregularities

Amid promoters' spat, IndiGo's Rakesh Gangwal calls for EGM on January 29
Business Standard

The top five: These are the world's safest and most punctual airlines

Qantas Airways was named safest airline in the world on a top-20 list published by AirlineRatings.com

Bloomberg 

airlines

The world’s safest and most punctual airlines are in the Asia Pacific region. Qantas Airways was named safest airline in the world on a top-20 list published by AirlineRatings.com. AirlineRatings.com said it took into account factors, including audits by governing and industry bodies, crash and serious incident record, profitability, and fleet age.
First Published: Fri, January 03 2020. 22:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU