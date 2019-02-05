There are levers for margin improvement: Tech Mahindra CEO C P Gurnani

The fifth-largest software services provider, in terms of revenue, Tech Mahindra (TechM), had a strong December quarter (Q3), beating estimates on all fronts. In an interview to Ram Prasad Sahu and Shreepad S Aute, the company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer C P Gurnani talks about the prospects in the telecom and enterprise verticals.

Edited excerpts: Given the good show in Q3, what is your outlook? This is a milestone quarter for us. With a quarterly run rate of $1.26 billion, we are a $5-billion company on an annualised basis. Growth has come both from ...