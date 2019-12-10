These siblings have been riding the global highway with their auto portal

Some 10 years ago, two young IITians visited the AutoExpo in New Delhi. And the insights they got there promoted them to launch an auto-industry foussed portal from their single-room set up in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. All that they had at that point, apart from that small working space, were two laptops.

Cut to 2019. CarDekho, the portal they had launched has not only established itself as a leading automobile marketplace with a valuation of around $600 million, it is steadily making inroads to global markets as well. The company’s latest funding of $70 million announced last ...